SIMI member surrenders before police in MP's Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): An alleged member of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who was absconding for the last 18 years on Saturday surrendered before the police here.

In 2001, a case was registered against Mohammad Iliyaas allegedly for anti-law activities.

He was produced before a local court here today which sent him to jail till March 13. (ANI)

