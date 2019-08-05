Since no one appeared for Unnao rape survivor, SC adjourns hearing in her relocation to AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till August 9 the hearing on the transfer of Unnao rape survivor and her counsel from a hospital in Lucknow to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta adjourned the matter after no one appeared on the behalf of the rape survivor.

Senior advocate V Giri, the amicus curiae who is assisting the court on the issue, said that he has received no instruction on the transfer of the duo to the AIIMS.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.

The duo is currently undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

While, the survivor is on the ventilator and has developed pneumonia, her lawyer is stable, the hospital administration had said on August 2.

Following the accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against rape accused and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. The case now stands transferred to the CBI.

Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the BJP, on August 1, in the backdrop of the accident.

He had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

