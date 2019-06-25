Sindhu Darshan Festival's 23rd edition underway in Leh

Leh (J&K) [India], June 25 (ANI): The 23rd edition of the Sindhu Darshan Festival kicked off at Sindhu Ghat Shey in Leh on Monday.

Skyabje Choskyong Palga Rinpoche inaugurated the 4-day event organised by Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti (SDYS) in collaboration with Ladakh Phanday Tsogspa.

Indresh Kumar, SDYS patron, was accompanied by Hill Council deputy chairman Gyal P.Wangyal, NDMC Mayor Avtar Singh and Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam's president Dr Abdul Qayoom.

"The festival connects people from different faiths on one common platform to share love, compassion and respect for each other which is the essence of every religion," Choskyong Skyabje Palga Rinpoche said in his speech.

Hill Council deputy chairman Gyal Wangyal stated, "Sindhu Darshan festival not only brings different people on one common platform but is also a great boost to Ladakh's tourism industry."

Speaking on the occasion, patron Indresh Kumar said, "This festival conveys a strong message of uniting different religions and faiths. To spread awareness about taking care of the environment and its cleanliness is another purpose of the festival."

"This festival will help Ladakh economically. The 25th Sindhu Darshan will be marked in a grand way like the Kumbh Mela," he added.

Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam president, Dr Abdul Qayoom, opined that the festival helps to bring Ladakh on the global map.

In his welcome speech, SDYS president, Murali Dhar Makhija informed that the maximum participation is from the state of Uttar Pradesh. "330 Yatris are from UP, maximum for a state, 270 are here from Gujarat and 80 from Chhattisgarh."

"This is our an ritual which was performed by our elders. When I attended the festival first time, it was a great experience," said a local.

"We are over 25 people in our group, we came here to witness this holy festival," said a man from Bareilly.

The festival began with prayers being offered to the river Indus. A large group of people took part in the ritual on-board boats. They also chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai". (ANI)

