Singapore bars new visitors from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore">Singapore, Jan 31 (ANI): Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Singapore">Singapore will close its borders to all new visitors from the nation, thus becoming the first country in Southeast Asian country to so.

South China Morning Post reported that the move aimed to curb the spread of deadly virus includes foreigners who have been there within the past 14 days.

While the visa suspension will come into effect immediately, the travel restriction will start at 11:59 pm on Saturday.

According to SCMP report, residents and citizens of Singapore">Singapore who have been to China will be able to come into the city-state, but they will be subject to a 14-day leave of absence during which they are encouraged to stay at home.

This comes even as CNN reported, citing Chief Medical Officer for England that the first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK.

In Germany, the fifth case of deadly coronavirus has been confirmed, according to a DW report.

Chinese state media reported that the country's premier Li Keqiang stressed speeding up the development of vaccine and medicine against pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus. (ANI)

