Singer Daler Mehndi gets 2 years jail in human trafficking case

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Patiala district court on Thursday sentenced Singer Daler Mehndi to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case.



Following the court's order, the singer was taken into custody by Punjab Police.



According to Advocate Gurmeet Singh, Mehndi's application for release on probation was also dismissed by the court.



Bakshish Singh, the complainant alleged that Mehndi and his bother took Rs 13 lakh from him on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

"Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi took Rs 13 lakh from me to send me to Canada. Neither did they send me abroad, nor did they return my money. At that time they used to do this work of sending people abroad," Bakshish Singh told ANI. (ANI)

