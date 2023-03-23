Singer Kailash Kher launches 'Mahakal Stuti' song in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Indian music composer and singer Kailash Kher launched Mahakal Stuti song in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on the occasion of beginning of Hindu new year on Wednesday.

There are a total of five singers which include Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sonu Nigan and Arijit Singh who have contributed their voice for the song. The singer also recited a few lines of the song on the occasion.

Besides, speaking to ANI, Kher said, "There are five singers who gave their voice in this new version of Mahakal song. Bringing together big singers is like gathering gods, it takes a lot of difficulty. Even before this could happen, the date for the inauguration of Mahakal Lok by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived. So, I performed alone. Now we have brought all the singers together in its next phase."



Kher also compared today's trending rap songs with gutters. He said, "Both rivers and drains flow on this earth, it is your choice whether you want to go towards the river or fall into the drain."

When asked about the use of foul language in the rap songs, Kher said, "There is bitterness-junk food as well as there is organic food (referring to the song taste). You should avoid it and tell the children what is good and what is bad. It is the responsibility of the parents and elders."

Talking about the insult of the Indian Tiranga (Tricolour) in London, Kher said, "Wherever someone is insulting our India and culture, God is making him blind and lame. We may or may not have faith in human power, but we have unwavering faith in divine power." (ANI)

