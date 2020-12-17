Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders closed: Delhi traffic police

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders will remain closed due to the farmers' protests, Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday.

The tweet read, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed."

Delhi Traffic Police advised people travelling in Delhi to opt for alternative road routes.



The tweet added, "Please take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

