Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to take alternative routes

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): In view of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests.

"Traffic Alert: Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana-- Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera.



"Traffic Alert: Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar, and Dundahera," Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Singhu border was closed for regular traffic movement by police on November 26, while the Tikri border was closed on November 27 due to farmer's demonstrations.

Meanwhile, on November 29, farmers had refused the Centre's pleas to move the protest to Nirankari Samagam Ground provided by the government to hold the demonstration in the national capital, calling it an 'open jail'.

"Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi. We've got four months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything," said Surjeet S Phul, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Punjab). (ANI)

