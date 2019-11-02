'Singing cop' Nagamallu diverts water from waterlogged area to make way for commuters, vehicles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A traffic inspector, Nagamallu, who has also earned a reputation as the 'singing cop', recently took a social responsibility and diverted water from a waterlogged area to make way for the commuters and vehicles, while being on duty.

Nagamallu is known for singing his way into hearts by spreading awareness among people on traffic issues.

The traffic inspector is deployed at LB Nagar police station. On October 30, at around 8 am he witnessed a few commuters facing difficulty while making their way through the waterlogged area.

He took the entire responsibility to clear the water while being on duty and set an example of a true 'public servant'.

"I saw two people who got injured while making their way through the waterlogged area. They slipped in the muddy water while wading through that area. I thought of calling GHMC workers but then I realised that it might take at least one hour for them to reach here as LB Nagar is a heavy traffic area," said Nagamallu.

"I thought instead of calling them I should take the responsibility and clear the water. It took me almost 20 minutes to clear it. I believe that instead of getting dependent on others if we start taking the social we can contribute to our country's development," he added.

The video of the incident went viral, where the cop was seen standing amid the waterlogged area with his pants folded up to the knees, while he diverted the water and helped the commuters and traffic to move with ease. (ANI)

