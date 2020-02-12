Singing national anthem compulsory in Maharashtra colleges from Feb 19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said the state government has directed colleges to begin their work with the national anthem from February 19.

"Recently, we have taken a decision that national anthem should be sung before college work starts. So, we are going to start this from February 19 on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The letter regarding the same will issued to all the colleges by February 19. All have agreed to implement this decision," Samant said at an event here.

"I think that 15 lakh people will be singing the national anthem in a day and Maharashtra will be the only state in the country to do that," he said. (ANI)

