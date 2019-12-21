Sino-India talks main channel to resolve boundary issue: Foreign Minister Yi

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The boundary talks between Beijing and New Delhi held here earlier today not only plays as the main channel to discuss boundary question but also acts as an important platform for strategic communication between the two countries, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The meeting is not only the main channel for the two countries to discuss boundary question but also an important platform for strategic communication between the two sides," Yi said in a statement released after the 22nd meeting of Special Representatives of China and India.

"As the main representatives of emerging market countries, China and India are both at the key historical stage of rejuvenation and development, therefore share a wide range of common strategic interests," he said.

"Both parties shall actively advance boundary negotiations in line with the agreement on political parameters and guiding principles for Settlement of India-China Boundary Question and strive for a final solution that is fair, reasonable and acceptable for both," added the Foreign Minister.

The diplomat further noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi successfully held their second Informal Summit in Chennai, which pointed out the direction for the development of Sino-Indian relations and reached an important consensus on the proper settlement of the border issue.

"Next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, and our bilateral relations are facing new opportunities for development," he added.

Yi also held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on the margins of the talks and noted that both Modi and Xi have offered a new vision and strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations and the settlement of boundary question.

"Both sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by our two leaders, strengthen strategic communication, and try to resolve boundary question through dialogue and consultation, so as to promote greater development of bilateral relations," said Doval.

The Indian delegation was led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is being represented by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This was the first meeting between the Special Representatives of both countries since the second Modi-Xi summit.

The next meeting of the Special Representatives will be held in China as per mutual convenience. (ANI)

