Sino-Indian economic relationship very important, says Dalai Lama

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday said Sino-Indian economic relationship is very important for both countries.

"The Sino-Indian economic relationship is very important for both countries and there is a need for the revival of the 'Hindi Chini bhai bhai' sentiment," said Dalai Lama who is in Goa to deliver a lecture on 'The relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times' organised by the Goa University.

Adding that totalitarian systems cannot remain for too long in the future, the spiritual leader said: "Something like 'Hindi Chini bhai bhai' should be revived. China has 1.3 billion. India has 1 billion."

"India and China are the most two populated nations. So close Sino-India relations are very important. Economically also, Sino-India relations are very important," he said. (ANI)

