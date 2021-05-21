Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital enhances paediatric, adult critical care units for COVID-19 treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a step to enhance the preparedness against a future surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) has scaled up its operations towards the management of adult and paediatric beds in the city and to support the efforts of the Government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Reliance Foundation said on Friday.

In a press statement issued today, it stated that given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases among children and adolescents, the RFH is focused on augmenting its paediatric coverage and specialised child-care facilities.

It is currently managing and operating a 650-bed dedicated COVID care facility at National Sports Club of India, Worli. Of the 650 beds, 100 beds have been earmarked for treatment of asymptomatic children and 20 beds for ICU care. The ICU beds are equipped with adult and paediatric ventilators, monitoring devices, dialysis support and oxygen supply for management of critical patients.

A team of over 500 frontline workers; comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals, have been deployed to constantly oversee medical management of the patients.

The facility also features tele-ICU centres to enable round-the-clock integrated medical management and crossspecialty consultation. The entire expenditure for the project; comprising beds, monitors, paediatric and adult ventilators and medical equipment, is being borne by the Reliance Foundation (RF). All the patients admitted at NSCI are being treated absolutely free through RF.

Nita Ambani, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "Our hearts go out to all those people and families who have suffered deep pain, loss and anguish in these difficult times. We will keep doing everything we can to support and strengthen India's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Given the recent trend in COVID-19 cases, enhancing critical care facilities for adults, and children, in particular, is the need of the hour. Reliance Foundation will continue to augment beds, resources and oxygen supplies at NSCI and all the other COVID-care facilities run by us. My salute to all the frontline warriors who are working selflessly, tirelessly and valiantly to save precious lives. Together we can and we will overcome this challenge," she further said.

According to the Reliance Foundation, the RFH has also commissioned 100 beds at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the BMC.

The facility includes step-down care that could be used in case of any emergency.

RFH has made incessant efforts to respond to the COVID-19 challenge in the city. In March last year, it helped set up India's first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai.

Out of the 225 beds, 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by RFH. It has recently enhanced the critical care services at the hospital and now manages 45 ICU beds. RFH has so far treated more than 2,500 patients at the hospital. (ANI)