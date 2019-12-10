Sirsa writes to Amit Shah, expresses concern over treatment of minorities in Pak

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing grave concern over the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and urged him to press Islamabad for carrying out a probe into the trafficking and forced conversion of girls.

Responding to a media report of Pakistani girls being sold to China, Sirsa said he has received calls from several Hindu and Sikh families in Pakistan, who told him that their daughters have been missing from their hometowns in the last two years.

The SAD leader noted that the actual figure must be higher than that quoted in the report given that the present figure does not include all those girls who have been forcibly converted or are reported missing.

"I request you to ask Pakistan government to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the whereabouts of all the minority girls who had reportedly changed their religion owing to 'nikkah' with Muslim men. Hindu and Sikh families want to know the condition of all these girls and an assurance that they have not been trafficked outside Pakistan for sex trade," he said in the letter.

Sirsa outlined that the Centre should pressurise Pakistan to take action of bringing back trafficked girls and handing them to India.

"Until we expose Pakistan for mistreating minorities, the minorities would continue to suffer in Pakistan. We have been raising the issue of forced conversion of Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan. We request your good self to raise this issue at the global level as this infringes the human rights of minorities in Pakistan," he further said. (ANI)

