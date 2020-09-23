Sisodia admitted to LNJP hospital after complaining of fever, had tested positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

Sisodia had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

"Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels," Office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Sisodia had said on September 14 that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus and had isolated himself.

"I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," Sisodia had said in a tweet. (ANI)