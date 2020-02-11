Sisodia, BJP's Ravi Negi at Akshardham centre as counting of votes continues

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia on Tuesday was seen at the Akshardham counting centre, ahead of the announcements of results of the Delhi assembly polls.

Along with the AAP candidate, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi was also present at the counting centre.

Exuding confidence, Manish Sisodia had said the party is confident of victory as it has worked for the people in the last five years.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly has begun amid tight security. The counting, which began at 8 am, is taking place at 21 centres across the city.

To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel were also deployed.

According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, there is a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency at all 21 counting centres.

A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats.

Most of the exit polls predicted the AAP will win two-thirds seats while some even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)