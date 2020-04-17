Sisodia discuses Delhi Education Model with Maharashtra education dept

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday discussed the approach adopted by the Delhi Government in bringing out major reforms in the education system here in an online discussion with the Education Department of Maharashtra Government.

Speaking at the session, Sisodia said, "If education officers and teachers are worried about education in these adverse times, then this is a positive thing. The idea behind this session is to open a platform for both states to share their education models and associated ideas with each other."

"We have sent our teachers and principals to understand and learn from the best schools all over the country and abroad. And that is what we want to do, share our approach that we had adopted to bring about a change in the education system of Delhi and also get to learn from you about innovative practices taken up by government schools of Maharashtra," he added.

In response to a question from Dr Vandana, Principal Secretary Education, Government of Maharashtra, Sisodia said, "Mindset is the key. Education does not only mean learning a new skill or cracking competitive examinations or securing good grades, it also means developing the right mindset. Our Delhi Govt. is focussed on transforming the education system for the need of society 20 years from now."

The Delhi Government has also worked on increasing parental engagement by conducting mega PTMs three or four times a year. School Management Committees have been revamped and the Government has ensured that they function smoothly by also providing them with a budgetary allocation of Rs 5- 7 lakhs each. So the gap between the parents and their wards have been filled, the confidence has been solidified further. The fourth aspect of the model has been bringing about Curricular reforms.

The live session was hosted by SCERT Maharashtra and Leadership for Equity had Binay Bhushan, Director, Education and Shailendra Sharma, Advisor to Director, Education also joining in along with the Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

The team on the other end, from Government of Maharashtra, comprised Dr Vandana Krishna, Principal Secretary, School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra State, Vaishali Veer, District Education Officer, Nasik and Madhukar Banuri, Founder CEO, Leadership for Equity (LFE).

Apart from this, around 700 participants joined the live session on Zoom, and more than 4,000 teachers watched the live session on Facebook. (ANI)

