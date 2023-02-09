Sisodia felicitates NCC cadets for winning awards in R-Day Camp

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated 30 NCC cadets for winning various awards at the Annual Republic Day Camp on Thursday.

NCC officers and cadets along with NCC ADG Maj Gen SP Vishwasrao and Education Secretary Ashok Kumar were also present during the event.

While addressing the cadets, Sisodia said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that our NCC cadets have brought such laurels to the state. I am proud that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are able to provide excellent facilities for our NCC cadets of Delhi. The wonderful facilities and NCC's rigorous training offered here have empowered our NCC cadets to excel, and make Delhi residents proud."

Sisodia also shared his experience of being an NCC cadet during his school days and said, "Seeing the NCC cadets in uniform reminds me of my school and college days when I was an NCC cadet. The NCC training instilled the passion to serve the nation, discipline and the spirit of patriotism in me which still keeps me going."



He added that many things contribute to the development of a person's personality such as discipline, responsibility, confidence, and leadership skills, and the NCC helps students develop that.



NCC officials thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Government for the construction of a magnificent NCC building in Rohini. The NCC officials said that due to this NCC building and the state-of-the-art facilities present here, they are able to provide excellent training to their cadets.

Notably, the Delhi Government is building the country's first state-of-the-art underground firing range in the NCC building at Rohini, which is being built at a cost of Rs 3 crore. This will be the first underground firing range in all the 17 directorates of NCC across the country.

During the interaction, the Deputy Chief Minister took immediate cognizance of the issues being faced by the NCC Naval wing officials and directed the officials of the Education department, the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Flood and Irrigation control department to visit the facility and ensure that the issue is resolved as soon as possible.

Sisodia also instructed the officials of the Education Department to create a new budget head 'NCC Fund' and ensure that there is never any problem with funds for the NCC in schools. This will be implemented in the coming financial year to ensure state-of-the-art facilities for the NCC in schools.

The NCC Delhi Directorate currently has branches in 421 schools and 88 colleges which have 42,245 cadets including junior and senior wings. The Annual Republic Day Camp (RDC) is held at Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment every year.

Students participate in many activities, including cultural competitions, national integration awareness programs and institutional training.

This year a total of 116 cadets from the Delhi Directorate participated in the Republic Day Camp for NCC Cadets. Of this, 39 were girls and 77 were boys. 18 cadets participated in the parade on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade, 7 cadets were chosen for Guard of Honour, 9 cadets from the NCC Delhi Directorate competed for Best Cadet Award, 40 NCC cadets from Delhi Directorate participated in cultural activities, and 34 cadets from Delhi Directorate were part of the Prime Minister's rally which was held on January 28, 2023. (ANI)

