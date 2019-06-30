Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Pic)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Pic)

Sisodia hits out at JP Nadda, says he is ridiculing mandate of Delhiites

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday hit out at BJP working president JP Nadda for his distasteful comments on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that he is ridiculing the 'mandate' of Delhiites and the Kejriwal model of governance.
"The BJP's working president is ridiculing the people of Delhi in a way. By calling the choice made by the people of Delhi a subject of ridicule. I want to remind him about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha. He said that when some people make fun of his elected government, they are making fun of the people of the country. Perhaps Nadda ji's views differ from the Prime Minister's," Manish Sisodia said at a press conference here.
According to a media report, Nadda said at a BJP meeting that AAP had become a "laughing stock".
Attacking Nadda for mocking an elected government, Sisodia said, "You are actually ridiculing the Kejriwal model of governance, the Kejriwal model of education. Your party has state governments in most states in the country, some for several decades. Let's compare the work done by your party in any state in education with the Kejriwal education model."
Taking the comparison of education policy further, Sisodia said, "Delhi schools posted the best result in Delhi's history this year with 94 per cent pass rate. What is the best result in your states? Delhi has the highest proportion of the Budget at 26 per cent for education, do any of your states have such a high allocation for education? Show us even one state run by the BJP where the school infrastructure has been developed which can be compared with the Kejriwal model."
Sisodia said children from neighbouring states are travelling to Delhi to study in the government schools here.
"Children from Gurgaon, Noida, Loni, Ghaziabad are travelling to Delhi to study in our government schools because BJP governments have failed at improving government schools. Is it a "joke" that Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government has successfully regulated private school fees, and the CM of a neighbouring state had recently said private school fees can't be controlled? Is it a joke that Delhi has 25 per cent budget for education? Or that Delhi school teachers go abroad for training?" he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister challenged Nadda and BJP leader Vijay Goel to choose top 10 government schools of the BJP's education model from any BJP-ruled state.
"I challenge JP Nadda sahab and Vijay Goel sahab to choose top 10 government schools of the BJP's education model from any BJP state. I will choose the top 10 government schools of the Kejriwal education model. I will visit your schools and you can visit ours. Let's then debate. Tell me the place and date, I will be there to visit your top 10 schools. You want to make fun of Arvind Kejriwal? Stand in the Delhi government schools and then make fun of him. You'll be ridiculing the children of Delhi, the teachers of Delhi," he said.
"I can count the BJP states right now where government schools have been shut down, from Uttarakhand to Maharashtra. You have a government in Maharashtra, your government is in UP, you have a government in Haryana, Nadda sahab is from Himachal Pradesh. Pick any 10 government schools from these states, which can compete with the government schools of the Kejriwal model, then we can debate," he added.
The education minister concluded saying: "At least Kejriwal's education model is inciting laughter from you. BJP's government schools will make even you cry!"(ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:03 IST

AES death toll climbs to 136 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): With two more deaths, the toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) rose to 136 in the district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:57 IST

Bihar: Dalit outfit protests after screening of 'Article 15'...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): Members of Bhim Sena protested outside a theatre here on Sunday demanding the resumption of screening of film 'Article 15,' which was stopped after the theatre allegedly received threats.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:47 IST

Haryana to launch public campaign for water conservation

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that public campaign would be launched for water conservation in the state to make people aware.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:38 IST

Inquiry ordered after plane skids off runway in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): An inquiry has been ordered after an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the international airport here on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:32 IST

Minor girl thrashed, molested in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly thrashed and molested here in Jaunpur's Zafarabad area, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:12 IST

Navy has important role in Act East Policy: Rajnath

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the Navy and called it the most important component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "Act East Policy".

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:04 IST

UP: 16 arrested for running illegal liquor brewery, attacking police

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A joint team of state police and the Excise Department has arrested 16 people for allegedly running an illegal liquor brewery at Balai village in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

Uttarakhand will develop Sita Mata tourist circuit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced to set up a Sita Mata tourist circuit. He also said that Rs 200 crore would be spent on upgrading infrastructure facilities and creating a separate adventure sports directorate in Pauri.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

NDRF teams pre-positioned ahead of Southwest Monsoon: NDRF DG

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are pre-positioned ahead of the Southwest Monsoon in the country, said officials here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:51 IST

Air India Express plane skids off runway in Mangaluru; passengers safe

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): A Mangaluru bound Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the International Airport here on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:49 IST

Mayawati to hold multiple district level meetings in wake of by-elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said that she will hold multiple district level meeting from July 2 onwards in the wake of upcoming by-elections to 11-assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:00 IST

License for airgun not needed, says BJP worker on celebratory...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): BJP worker, who fired celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office, on Sunday said he fired with an airgun which does not require any license.

Read More
iocl