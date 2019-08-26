Sisodia tables Rs 290 cr proposal for free ride to women in buses, metro

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday tabled a proposal for allocating a budget of Rs 290 crore for implementing a free ride scheme for women commuters in Delhi Metro and DTC buses.

Out of the total estimated budget, Rs 140 crore has been earmarked for DTC buses while Rs 150 crore has been set aside for Delhi Metro.

The proposal was tabled in the legislative assembly. The Delhi Cabinet is yet to approve the scheme.

In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed free ride for women on all DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains.

On August 15, Kejriwal announced that women commuters will be able to travel free of charge on DTC and cluster scheme buses starting October 29.

The facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses. (ANI)

