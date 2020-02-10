Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi University's Gargi College as 'disgusting.'

"What happened in #Gargi festival is disgusting! Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity & talent in Delhi. But the obvious anti-social elements saw this fest as another chance to inflict harassment & violence on students!" Sisodia said in a tweet.

Over 100 middle-aged men crashed Gargi College gate on February 6 and allegedly misbehaved with the girls inside the campus. (ANI)