Sisodia the best education minister, CBI will find nothing: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Amid ongoing turbulence around the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed his deputy the best education minister and said "the central investigative agency will find nothing."

Highlighting the number of raids that the AAP party leaders faced, Kejriwal said, "This isn't the first raid. In the last 7 years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now."

Exuding confidence in his leaders the chief minister also stressed that there's nothing to be scared about.

"CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won't stop," said Kejriwal.

He also outlined that it takes ages to gain international applause however, Sisodia's picture in America's biggest newspaper itself a proof of his revolutionary work.

"Sisodia's the best education minister and has done revolutionary work in the education and health sector. It takes a lifetime to gain international acclaim," he added.

The AAP leader also released a new missed call number for the general masses and sought support for making India the number one nation in the world.

"I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number one nation in the world, the most powerful nation, the best nation should join this mission," said Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, he confirmed via a tweet on Friday morning.

"CBI has arrived," he said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times. (ANI)