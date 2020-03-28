Sisodia visits Delhi govt school to inspect newly-converted shelter homes for poor

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday paid a visit to Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in IP Extension here, to inspect the newly converted shelter homes for the poor, who are facing the brunt due to lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government is making efforts to feed the needy and are creating spaces for them across the capital for their living.

"Homeless people can now stay in these schools, which we have converted into shelter homes. In this school only, there are 30 rooms. We are providing them food here. Till evening, 700 schools will be able to feed the poor in Delhi," he told ANI.

These decisions have been taken amid reports of scores of people not having access to food during the lockdown in Delhi.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that lunch and dinner would be served to the needy in more than 300 schools.

The Chief Minister had also exuded confidence that the government will be able to serve about four lakh people by Saturday. (ANI)

