Sisodia visits school on first day of PTMs in violence-hit north-east Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited GBSS School at Gokalpuri, the first day of Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) in the violence-hit north-east Delhi.

On March 3, the Delhi government had announced special PTMs on Wednesday and Thursday in all the schools of violence-hit north-east Delhi run by it.

The objective of this PTM is to counsel the students and build confidence in them, officials said.

At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in the violence that rocked several localities of north-east Delhi for four days last week.

All the schools were ordered shut by the Delhi government in the area and CBSE postponed its exams at all the centres in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

