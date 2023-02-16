Sisodia writes to DU VC regarding appointment of professors

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University against the university's move of appointing professors in government colleges "without the approval of the governing body."

"Any decision with financial implications, including on hiring for permanent posts in the colleges, must be taken after approval from a fully functioning governing body," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

He further said that it has come to my notice that interviews for permanent posts are being held in some of the 28 colleges funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD).



"This includes, among others, Swami Shradhanad college where interviews will be held from February 16, 2023. As you are well aware, several of these 28 colleges do not have a full-fledged governing body and at present are governed by a truncated body without representation from GNCTD," he wrote.

He also asked the VC to cancel all the scheduled interviews for these positions with immediate effect.

"I understand the importance of conducting interviews to fill up important teaching posts, but any financial decision for these colleges also impacts GNCTD. Therefore, scheduled interviews for these positions in all such colleges must be canceled with immediate effect as no financial decision shall be taken without the approval of a full-fledged governing body which has adequate representation from GNCTD," Delhi Deputy CM said.

Sisodia, in his letter, also said that in light of the importance of filling up teaching positions, the process for forming Governing Bodies in 28 GNCTD colleges shall be expedited. (ANI)

