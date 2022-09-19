Sisters deaths in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri: Scheduled Castes panel assures strict action

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) member on Monday visited Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where two teenage Dalit sisters were allegedly raped and murdered and their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

Anju Bala, a member of the NCSC said she had met the family members of the deceased and assured the family of all possibilities of government help and aid.

"The accused have committed a very heinous crime. Such people should be given capital punishment," said Bala.

Taking stock of the situation the NCSC member said that the accused will be strictly dealt with. Bala later left for the district headquarters where she will be holding a review meeting with the District Magistrate, police officials and other administrative officials.

The deceased sisters were found hanging from a tree in the region on September 15.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested six people in connection with the incident.

The NCSC on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the deaths of the sisters and issued a notice to authorities seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR).

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said: "Junaid, Suhail and Hafeezur Rehman were reportedly arrested during an encounter with the local Nighasan police and SWAT team in the Nighasan police station area on Thursday morning. Following their interrogation, the other accused Karimuddin, and Chhotu Gautam were also arrested."

As per police, a 315 bore pistol, two live cartridges and an empty shell have been recovered from the main accused Junaid's son Israel.



ADG Kumar further said that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the police late in the evening, a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Apart from the local police, IG Range Laxmi Singh from Lucknow was immediately rushed to the spot. Prompt action was taken under the leadership of SP, Lakhimpur, Sanjeev Sinha and raids were conducted at different places to arrest the culprits, he added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Protests broke out after the news came to light with the father of the deceased demanding justice for his daughters stating that the "culprits should be hanged". He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one of the family members.

My daughters were abducted from the house and then they were raped and murdered. I demand justice, and the culprits should be hanged," said the victim's father.

The post-mortem reports confirmed that both girls were raped and strangulated.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman told ANI citing the report that the two minors were murdered after being raped.

The girls were lured to the farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls wanted the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them, they then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls for eliminating any proof," SP Sanjeev Suman said. As per the police official, all the accused persons other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

All forensic evidence was examined, the post-mortem of bodies was video graphed and then the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation, the police said. (ANI)

