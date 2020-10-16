SIT begins probe in Ujjain hooch deaths

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): The special investigation team (SIT) team formed to probe the illicit hooch tragedy that took place in Ujjain district started its investigation on Friday.

The death toll in the illicit hooch tragedy stands at 12, said Rajesh Rajora, Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary and one of the members of the SIT. The other two members of the SIT are SK Jha, Additional Director General and Sushant Saxena, Ratlam Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

"There have been 12 deaths, viscera sent for the probe. Denatured spirits are not for consumption, but are often misused. Will take steps to stop it. As a precaution, we have warned dealers about the specific lot," said Rajora while speaking to media.



Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a jibe at state government and said, "It is very sad that the liquor mafia in Ujjain has regenerated in the last seven months. The mafia is dominating again in Madhya Pradesh. I campaigned against the mafia. Nobody could suppress me, but today there is mafia rule in the state."

Responding to Kamal Nath's allegations, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath is discussing mafia, but who is the real mafia? When his government was there, his ministers kept telling him about the mafia and he kept working with them. First, Kamal Nath should give answers to the public."

The deceased in the hooch tragedy were found in different localities of the city since Wednesday morning, police had said earlier.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered a probe by a SIT and directed the superintendent of police of the district to suspend four police personnel, said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

