SIT formed to investigate IMA Jewels case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed to investigate the IMA Jewels case.

"Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has decided that an SIT will be set up to investigate the case. The composition of the SIT will be decided in a meeting with the chief minister and DIG," Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil had said on Tuesday.

Over 4000 investors had gathered to protest outside the IMA Jewels showroom in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday after they received an audio recording purportedly recorded by IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

In the audio clip, khan was recorded saying he was going to end his life due to the financial setbacks his company was facing. The man in the audio clip can also be heard saying he was "tired of bribing corrupt politicians and bureaucrats'.

Karnataka Home Minister had held a meeting with senior police officials in the state on Tuesday to deliberate the future course of action in the case. (ANI)

