SIT formed to probe journalist's death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): A special investigation team has been formed by police to probe the death of journalist SV Pradeep, who was killed in an accident on Monday.

Pradeep, who was travelling on a two-wheeler, was hit by a vehicle coming from the same direction. The police said that there was no CCTV camera in the area.



Police personnel are currently focussing on tracing the vehicle that caused the accident.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalist (KUWJ) has given a memorandum to the Kerala Director General of Police to probe the mysterious circumstances under which the journalist died. (ANI)





