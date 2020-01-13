SIT identifies 7 more people involved in JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified seven more people who are allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, said Delhi police sources.

The accused have been identified on the basis of videos and the photos that went viral on social media platforms. Also, statements of the warden, security guards and five students have been recorded by the police, the sources added.

Thirty-seven people from the 60-member WhatsApp group named 'Unity against Left' have been already identified by the SIT, Delhi Police had informed in a press conference on Friday.

According to the police, the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day when violence broke out in JNU premises.

Earlier, the Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

On January 5, more than 30 students, including Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

