SIT probing possibility of common link in protests against CAA: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday said that Special Investigating Tema (SIT) is probing if there was a common link in all the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The Special Investigating Team is probing if there is a common link in all the protests against the CAA," said Delhi Police in a statement.

The police also said that the SIT will be speaking to the already arrested accused at Tihar Jail.

Talking about the violent anti-CAA protests in the national capital, they said, "The SIT will also be finding what was the source of such huge gathering especially in Seelampur and Daryaganj case."

On December 20, the Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 after police and protestors clashed in the area. All the accused were then sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier the court, after hearing a plea filed for the bail, had directed the Delhi Police's Investigating officer (IO) to examine the aspect of the CCTV footage and produce its grabs.

It had also instructed the police to verify the address of the accused by the next date of hearing.

Sixteen people were arrested after a protest in Seelampur area against the citizenship law turned violent on December 17.



The protestors had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident.



Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-day judicial custody a day later. Two accused were granted interim bail on medical grounds on January 2 while others were produced before the court at the end of their remand period.



The Crime Branch is handling all the matters pertaining to violence, which had recently erupted in the national capital.

Protests had erupted in various parts of the country including national capital over CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

