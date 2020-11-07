SIT questions IUML MLA, Kamarudheen in connection with multi-crore jewellery investment scam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Manjeswaram MLA and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader MC Kamarudheen in connection with the multi-crore jewelry scam">investment scam on Saturday.

Several investors had filed complaints against the IUML MLA alleging he had failed to refund the investors money.



The SIT under Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kasaragod, Vivek Kumar carried out the questioning at the District Police chief's office.

The SIT had earlier also questioned another IUML leader T K Pookoya Tangal.

It is also being speculated that the police may record the arrest of the Manjeswaram MLA today in connection with the case. (ANI)

