SIT seizes 303 kg fake gold biscuits from IMA founder's residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday seized fake gold biscuits weighing 303 kilograms from under a swimming pool at IMA founder Mohammad Mansoor Khan's residence, police said.

A person identified as Wasim has been taken into custody.

Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, is under the scanner for duping 40,000 investors in the state. He had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Congress' Roshan Baig, which, he claimed, the latter was not returning.

Khan had disappeared in June after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. However, he was arrested upon his arrival in India from Dubai on July 19. (ANI)

