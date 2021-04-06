SIT will conduct fair probe into sex scandal, assures Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday reacted to the allegations made by the Opposition over SIT investigation on the alleged sex scandal and assured them that the SIT will do its job fairly.

"I don't want to react on the development any investigation process in sex for job. I have told the SIT that there will be allegations on investigation and they don't need to consider any such. SIT will do its job fair and clean. The investigation will be done as per procedure without any influence," the state Home Minister said while interacting with reporters.

The Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) had accused the BJP-led Karnataka government and blamed that it is safeguarding its Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. The political parties also raised questions over the SIT investigation and said that it is not going in the right way.



Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman.

A purported sex tape showed Karnataka's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister in a compromising position with a woman.

A total of six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government on Friday moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them.

On March 2 Kallahalli, who is a social activist, had told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people." (ANI)

