Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Eight people have been arrested in connection with the Sitamarhi firing incident in which three people died on Monday, police said.
Police have also seized a licensed double-barreled shotgun. The incident took place under the Suppi police station limits.
The incident apparently took place over a land dispute. (ANI)
Sitamarhi firing: 3 dead; 8 accused arrested
ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:44 IST
