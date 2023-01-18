Sitapur: Person shares obscene chats and videos with minor, arrested

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): One person has been arrested for allegedly sharing obscene videos and chats with a minor boy on the social media platform, the police informed on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shoaib, a resident of Biswan Kotwali in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. As per the allegations, Shoaib shared objectionable videos and chats with a 14-year-old minor boy.



After this, the victim's family registered a complaint. The cyber team swung into action and found the location of the accused youth. Upon investigation, his address was found to be in the Sitapur district.

The police arrested the 25-year-old accused, and also recovered obscene videos along with objectionable chats from his mobile.

A case has been registered against the accused under the IT Act. (ANI)

