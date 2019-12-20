Sitapur: Police resorts to lathi-charge to disperse protesters

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Police resorted to mild lathi-charge in order to the disperse the crowd protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment)Act 2019 here on Friday.

Incidences of violence, arson and stone-pelting are reported from various part of the state even as CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.


