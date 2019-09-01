CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo/ANI)
Sitaram Yechury demands judicial set up for people excluded from final NRC list

By Amit Kumar (ANI) | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:09 IST

Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded a judicial set up for people who were excluded from the final National Register for Citizens (NRC) list, instead of moving Foreigner Tribunals.
Yechury told ANI that, people who were excluded from NRC list published on Saturday, have been given the right to appeal and not move to Foreigner Tribunals.
"The Foreigner Tribunals is not a judicial authority; it is an executive body which functions under the government. I do not expect that any justice will be done by Foreigner Tribunals. We want a judicial mechanism to be set up which will pursue all the appeals. The mechanism will take the correct decision on the basis of that," said Yechury.
"This is a big human tragedy; more than 19 lakh people are facing statelessness. They are not the citizens of Assam according to the NRC final list. Government has not specified the excluded person's status," he added.
Yechury further stated that the left out people should not be sent to the detention camp there people have to live in inhuman condition and their elementary human rights are brazenly violated.
"What we demand is that these people should be allowed to continue living their till their appeal is disposed of by the judicial authority," said Yechury.
The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with a little over 19 lakh people not being included in it.
Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator of NRC, said that over three crore people were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC.
"A total of 3, 11, 21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19, 06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," Hajela said in a statement.
He said those who were not satisfied with the outcome of the claims can appeal before the Foreigners' Tribunals. (ANI)

