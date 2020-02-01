Sitharaman begins presenting Budget 2020-21 in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament.

"With renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy," she said.

"Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations," she added.

Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget ahead of its presentation in the Parliament.

The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata', met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry. (ANI)