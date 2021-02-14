Sitharaman evaded opposition queries during budget debate, gave a political speech: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of evading questions during the Lok Sabha session on Saturday and termed her replies on Budget as a "political speech."

"What we got from the Finance Minister was not a budget reply but a political speech," Tharoor said.

Tharoor said the opposition asked many questions but got no reply from the Sitharaman. "The country has a New Education Policy now, which requires more finance but got no reply. Other opposition members asked about the big extortion of taxes on fuel and diesel prices but got no answer," he said.

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who spoke on farm laws during the discussion over Budget, Tharoor said, farm laws issues are a part of the budget and he (Rahul Gandhi) is entitled to raise the issue.

Sitharaman in her reply had also accused Gandhi of creating "fake" narratives on various issues and said that he is probably becoming the "Doomsday man of India".

"The veteran leader is building fake narratives identifying with the break India fringe group and is constantly abusing the constitutional heads of the nation. I am scared that the veteran leader is probably becoming the 'doomsday man of India'. The Opposition is being led by the 'Doomsday man," she said.

Sitharaman further said that the Congress leader has been constantly insulting India by not 'trusting' the nation. "I remember what he said about the COVID-19 pandemic. I don't want to waste the time of the House by repeating the same but in summary, it was like I will continue to demean India," she had said.

Rahul Gandhi received flak from the ruling party and several political leaders after he spoke on farm laws during the discussion on the union budget in Lok Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)