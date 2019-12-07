Sitharaman invites suggestions on easing GST filing process

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday invited those who are interested in providing suggestions on simplifying and easing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) filing process.

"A gentle reminder: Today, 7 December, all GST offices will be ready to receive suggestions on simplifying/easing the filing process. Invite those interested in providing suggestions to kindly approach the nearest office," Sitharaman tweeted.

The Central GST and State GST authorities have organised a nationwide GST stakeholder feedback on new GST return for getting an on-the-spot response to the new GST returns to be introduced from April 1, 2020.

The focus would be on assessing the ease of compliance and uploading of these new returns so that the trade does not face any difficulty when the returns are made legally mandatory.

These feedback sessions will be attended by all prominent chambers of commerce and industry and other organisations representing taxpayers and tax practitioners and compliance managers, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Now, the tax officers will assist tax-payers in trying out the new returns. This is the first time after the introduction of GST that taxpayer consultation is being done on such a large scale.



On November 16, Sitharaman had invited some GST taxpayer, chartered accountants and tax practitioners to assess first-hand response to the various GST returns especially the new returns. (ANI)

