Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar to brief media on Union Cabinet decisions today

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar will brief media on the outcome of the cabinet meeting at 3 pm on Friday.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet is scheduled to meet today.

According to Union Cabinet sources, Joint Secretaries of all five ministries, including Ministry of External Affairs, Health, Civil Aviation, Finance and Commerce will address a press conference every day.

The press conference comes at a time when the country is facing economic slowdown, coronavirus scare and Yes Bank crisis.

There are speculations that the Cabinet might give a nod to Reserve Bank of India's reconstruction scheme for the troubled Yes Bank.

The State Bank of India had said on Thursday that it will buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at the price of Rs 10 per share, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Opposition has been targetting Centre over handling of economy and coronavirus outbreak. So far 73 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

