Sitharaman's goes bright yellow for budget presentation

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Two days after the festival of Basant Panchami, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament of India to present her second Union budget wearing a bright yellow coloured saree reviving hopes of spring for Indian consumers.

Looking as confident as ever in a crisp yellow silk saree, the minister carried the documents in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' (ledger) which she trademarked during last year's budget presentation. The colour yellow is considered as a mark of prosperity and also considered auspicious on important occasions.

Last year, Sitharaman had ditched the long-standing tradition of carrying budget documents in a leather briefcase and went swadeshi with a 'bahi-khata'.

Sitharaman's bright saree could be seen as a mark of the vibrant and dynamic economy that the country is aiming to achieve in the present scenario of an economic slump.

Last year, the Finance Minister wore a bright pink color saree with golden borders for her first budget presentation.

The minister today, is likely to present a 'feel-good' Budget in the backdrop of sliding economic growth despite corporate tax cuts and other stimulus measures.

On January 31, the Economic Survey 2020 was tabled before the Parliament as is customary the day before the presentation of the Budget. The survey stated that GDP would grow at 5 percent this year and is expected to grow at 6 - 6.5 percent over the next financial year. (ANI)

