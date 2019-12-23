Situation at LoC under control: J-K DGP

Vijapur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting infiltration bids by Pakistan.

"There are attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate along the Line of Control. Our border guarding forces are retaliating effectively. The situation is completely under control," he told reporters here.

Singh also said that a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative was arrested from Tral and a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module was busted on Sunday. (ANI)

