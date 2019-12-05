Situation improved, police doing great job, says J-K Lt Guv Murmu

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (Lt) Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said that the situation has improved here and the police are doing a great job.

Speaking to media, the Governor said, "Police have been doing Yeoman's service in ensuring the security of the people. The situation here has improved and Police are doing a great job. All security forces have shown a high-level of coordination."

"People participation is good, they are interested in development," he said.

On being asked about the release of those who are detained, the Governor said, We can release those who were detained when complete normalcy is restored. We will let you know." (ANI)

