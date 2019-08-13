Rescue operations underway in Karnataka
Rescue operations underway in Karnataka

Situation improves after flood havoc in Karnataka

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Karnataka [India] Aug 13 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood crisis in Karnataka's North interior, Coastal and Malnad regions, the government today issued a 'Flood situation report', which stated that the situation in the affected areas has improved and inflows in the reservoirs are lessening.
"Rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra has reduced due to which, inflows are steadily decreasing, water level of Almatti dam has reduced from 519.60 meters to 518.46 meters and Narayanapura dam has reduced from 492.25 meters to 489.87 meters, and the inflow from the reservoirs of Krishna and Cauvery rivers has also reduced," the report said.
Various actions are being taken by the State and District Administration to overcome the crisis, Relief operations are in full swing and senior officers camping in the districts are overseeing it.
Moreover, clean drinking water, food and other relief materials are being provided in relief camps and damaged roads are also being restored.
A joint rescue team comprising fire and emergency, state and national disaster relief forces, and Army have evacuated around 6.77 lakh people here so far.
At least 48 lives have been lost and around 16 people are still missing in Karnataka.
As per Karnataka state national disaster management, North interior Karnataka and Belagavi district are most likely to receive isolated with light to moderate rains and Coastal and Malnad region likely to receive widespread with moderate rains for the next 5 days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:28 IST

No bigger inspiration than Sushma Swaraj for young party workers: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there cannot be a bigger inspiration for the young Bharatiya Janata Party workers than the late Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:31 IST

Western Army Commander reviews operational preparedness at Vajra Corps

Chandigarh [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Lieutenant General RP Singh, who took over as Western Army Commander at the beginning of the month, made his maiden visit to the 'Vajra Corps' to review the current situation and operational preparedness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Close aide of Dawood's brother arrested in Kerala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother was arrested for allegedly threatening a businessman, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:13 IST

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in many parts as heavy rains lash Gurugram

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India] Aug 13 (ANI): The heavy downpour caused water-logging on multiple stretches of Haryana's Gurugram today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

RPF launched drive against unauthorized parking at Railway premises

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Indian Railways on Tuesday informed about a special drive it conducted last week with a code name - Operation Number Plate - to identify and verify all vehicles parked in Railway premises.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Belgaum: 13 dead, 4 missing in Belgaum floods

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): 13 persons lost their lives while four are missing in the aftermath of the floods in the district as on Tuesday according to the data issued by the district administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid tight security on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:59 IST

Delhi govt waives off fitness fee of auto drivers, cuts down...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday waived off fitness fees charged from the auto-rickshaw drivers and reduced other significant charges from them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Kerala: CM Vijayan holds meeting in Malappuram after visiting...

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After visiting flood-affected areas, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials and people's representatives at Pothukallu Panchayat office here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:50 IST

UP: Two policemen thrash each other allegedly over bribe in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two policemen were seen thrashing each other with wooden sticks allegedly over bribe in a video going viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Restrictions in Kashmir being eased in phased manner: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Restrictions in Kashmir are being eased in a phased manner while the situation in Jammu division is back to normal, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:43 IST

Villagers save 300 animals in flood-affected Hasur in Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Even as they have been tackling flood waters, residents of Hasur village in Kolhapur district here saved the lives of at least 300 animals by shifting them to safe shelters

Read More
iocl