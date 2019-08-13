Situation improves after flood havoc in Karnataka

Karnataka [India] Aug 13 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood crisis in Karnataka's North interior, Coastal and Malnad regions, the government today issued a 'Flood situation report', which stated that the situation in the affected areas has improved and inflows in the reservoirs are lessening.

"Rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra has reduced due to which, inflows are steadily decreasing, water level of Almatti dam has reduced from 519.60 meters to 518.46 meters and Narayanapura dam has reduced from 492.25 meters to 489.87 meters, and the inflow from the reservoirs of Krishna and Cauvery rivers has also reduced," the report said.

Various actions are being taken by the State and District Administration to overcome the crisis, Relief operations are in full swing and senior officers camping in the districts are overseeing it.

Moreover, clean drinking water, food and other relief materials are being provided in relief camps and damaged roads are also being restored.

A joint rescue team comprising fire and emergency, state and national disaster relief forces, and Army have evacuated around 6.77 lakh people here so far.

At least 48 lives have been lost and around 16 people are still missing in Karnataka.

As per Karnataka state national disaster management, North interior Karnataka and Belagavi district are most likely to receive isolated with light to moderate rains and Coastal and Malnad region likely to receive widespread with moderate rains for the next 5 days. (ANI)

