Situation in all university peaceful, exams only in AMU, Jamia rescheduled: MHRD sources

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The situation in all universities is peaceful and out of 42 central varsities academic sessions were normal everywhere except in Aligarh and Jamia Millia, said the Ministry of Human Resource Development sources on Tuesday.

"Situation in all universities is peaceful. Earlier there were some incidents that raised from protest to candle march. Out of 42 central universities, all academic sessions were normal except two universities -- Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia University," MHRD sources said.

In view of tensions due to protests by students and others over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the sources said that "exams in the AMU and Jamia Millia have been rescheduled".

After the incidents of violence erupted in AMU, Aligarh police on Monday said that the situation is under control. However, the university will remain closed till January 5, 2020.

On Sunday, DTC buses were set on fire after protestors clashed with police and left several protestors and policemen injured during protests near the Jamia nagar area against the amended citizenship law.

The controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed that incidents of violence near Jamia Nagar area during protests by students and others against the amended citizenship law appeared to be "pre-planned and indicated the involvement of outsiders".

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said 10 people with criminal backgrounds were arrested in connection with Sunday's violence.

The Delhi police have also released a video of December 15 in which Delhi Police Joint CP is heard appealing to students of Jamia Millia Islamia to stay calm. (ANI)

