Situation in Gujarat town Khambat under control, says Police

Khambat(Gujarat) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Inspector General (IG) of Police AK Jadeja on Tuesday said that police have taken control of the situation in Khambhat town, which had witnessed violence and incidents of arson over the past few days.

"Some outfits were staging a sit-in against Sunday's violence in Khambhat. We had a talk with them and convinced them to write an application regarding their demands," the IG told reporters.

"When the demonstrators started to disperse, some miscreants amongst them set properties on fire. However, we took control of the situation soon and since then police patrolling is being done to prevent any such incident," he said

Three days after communal riots broke out in Khambhat in Anand district, the town had observed a bandh on Tuesday organised by various Hindu outfits. While the market remained shut, a large number of people hit the streets seeking action against the rioters. (ANI)

