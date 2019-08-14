Situation in Jammu acquired "normalcy": Divisional Commissioner

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Days after Centre's scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territory, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu region has acquired "normalcy".

"The situation in Jammu has acquired normalcy. In five districts, there are no precautionary prohibitions. But in some districts, we have maintained prohibitory precautions only to maintain the level of regulation," he told ANI.

Speaking on rumours peddled on the social platforms related to the state, the divisional commissioner appealed the people to not believe any news without check its authenticity.

"Broadband is on. But internet connectivity on mobile was suspended. It will remain to quell any fake news which intended to create a vicious cycle of rumours," he said.

"People are being educated. They should not believe all those messages, visuals or photographs. They must try to check the authenticity of it before forming an opinion. Any video does not carry a date; it may portray that it is actually happening. We have been very successful in containing such incidents," Verma added.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police wrote to social networking site Twitter asking for the details of the journalist who had claimed earlier that a Kashmiri policeman had shot and killed five CRPF personnel in the Valley.

Verma said that the Jammu division has adequate stock of food, grains and vegetables.

"All the districts in Jammu division has surplus stocks of food, grains and vegetables. They are easily available. Deputy Commissioners have also ensured accessibility," he said.

The divisional commissioner said that the administration is looking all preparations for the Independence Day celebrations and events.

"In Jammu, we had a dress rehearsal for Independence Day today. I am keen for the event on August 15. In all districts, deputy commissioners are looking at all arrangements of celebrations of the national day. We are looking at all the arrangements including security, preparations and the public participation," he said. (ANI)

