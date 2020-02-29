Situation in Seelampur completely under control, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya on Saturday said that the situation in the area is completely under control and there is police deployment in many areas.

"Situation is under control completely and normal. We have police deployment in many areas, especially in sensitive areas. We are taking all precautionary measures," DCP Surya told ANI.

"The police are doing a flag march. Police personnel has been deployed at all sensitive areas including - Karawal Nagar, Jaffrabad, Dayalpur, Gokulpuri, and Jyoti Nagar. The Centre's paramilitary forces along with local police are deployed to handle the situation," he added.

At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence in northeast Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

